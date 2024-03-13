Prince William, Kate Middleton slammed for helping a 'cack-handed' Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just been urged to stop supporting cack-handed Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William have just been bashed for supporting ‘cack-handed’ Kensington Palace.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

The piece in question has been created in response to Kate Middleton’s photoshop fail.

For those unversed, concerns about the Princess of Wales only amplified once she was papped heading out of Windsor Castle with her mom Carole on the drivers seat.

To make matters worse, social media was abuzz with conspiracy theories as to her heath status.

In reference to all of this Ms Vine said, “Certainly, that snap of them leaving Windsor in the car together yesterday was less than encouraging. They didn't exactly look cheery, she with her back to the camera in shady profile and he looking somberly down at his papers.”

“Of course, all this could mean nothing. But it could also mean something. And that’s the real problem here.”

During the course of it all she admitted, “As much as I would love to think that, as is so often the case in life, this is more cock-up than conspiracy, at every turn the combined cack-handedness of Kensington Palace and, let’s be honest, the demeanour of the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves conspire to make one think otherwise.”

Before concluding she also issued a clarification and said, “I don’t say this out of criticism, more out of genuine concern for the couple and their wellbeing. After all, life in the royal fishbowl is far from easy. The princess has clearly had a very nasty operation, and it has come at the end of a very difficult and destabilising period for them both.”