Woman accuses Tyreek Hill at Kevin Hart comedy show for stealing her seat as the matter ended up in 'arrest'

Row erupts in Kevin Hart comedy show leading cops to intervene

Kevin Hart was set to perform his comedy sketch at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta when Tyreek Hill in the stands had a row with a woman who claimed he was on her seat.



Reports reveal the NFL star - who is already accused by a female of attacking her - denied the audience member's accusation. But, the person in question remained firm on the allegations.

However, the matter came to a head when the woman, who was along with a male companion, started to abuse the 30-year-old and tried to push someone from his group.

At that moment, the security of the venue intervened as the Pearson native opted to walk off from the hall without using physical force.

Speaking to TMZ, Cobb County PD investigated the brawl and decided the woman was the primary aggressor in the incident prompting cops to handcuff her and her male companion.

However, the reports suggest, that Tyreek's group decided not to press charges leading the way to their release.