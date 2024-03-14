Prince Harry is expected to return to UK in May for Invictus Games event reportedly without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry's major threats in UK laid bare amid return plans

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will return to the UK despite the royal faces two major threats in his home country, former Royal Family security expert Dai Davies believes.



Speaking to the Mirror, the former head of royal protection made these remarks after Prince Harry lost his court battle last month.

Davies told the publication: "It's been years since I was on the job, but the basics remain the same. It isn't rocket science, and you have to move with the times and that threat can change, but the biggest threat clearly comes from terrorism and those who are mentally ill which are referred to as 'fixated persons'."

He went on to say Archie and Lilibet doting father will still be provided security and royal protection during his visits to the UK, especially if the threat and risk level is deemed high enough.

Davies further said: "He won't be put off. His Chief of Protection appears to be an ex-Sergeant in royalty protection and is obviously highly trained.

"The other thing is even if he doesn't have armed protection, he will get the liaison structure that would go with it.”

The fresh claims came amid Prince Harry’s plan to return to UK to serve King Charles and royal family following monarch’s cancer diagnosis.