Finn Wolfhard reveals conflict behind shooting 'Stranger Things'

Finn Wolfhard spilled the beans on the little drama that went behind the shooting of Stranger Things season 4 in 2022.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter, the 21-year-old actor, who has been playing the role of Mike Wheeler since he was 13, let fans in on the next installment and what the audience should expect.

With the last chapter ending at "sort of a crossroads," Finn shared that the cast is "getting back into a lot of the dynamics of season 1."

"Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well," he said.

Finn then explained how different plots in the last season created conflict among the cast members.

“We really didn’t shoot very much for the first few months of production, because they were so focused on all the Hawkins stuff. So I was really jealous. Even when I finally watched the show, my favorite part was watching the other guys in Hawkins. I just liked that storyline so much,” he shared.

However, season 5 won’t be leaving any actor out of an interesting storyline.

“Not being around everyone all the time was definitely a bummer about filming 4, but 5 is the opposite. We’re all together all the time,” he shared.