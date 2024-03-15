 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

‘Distressed' Prince William trying to shield Kate Middleton amid scandal

Prince William has been trying his best to become a shield for his wife Kate Middleton amid intense backlash over her Mother’s Day photo.

According to Us Weekly, the couple is going through a “stressful time,” but “they’re made of tough stuff and are weathering through.”

“She’s trying not to pay attention to all the rumors and gossip, and William is doing his best to shield her, but it’s distressing,” they said.

The insider revealed that it was a “collective decision” to drop the Mother’s Day photo. “[The idea was that] Kate could thank members of the public for all the support and at the same time put some of those ridiculous conspiracy rumors to rest,” the insider revealed.

“There’s an unsettling feeling that things are crumbling within the monarchy,” the insider revealed. “William is under tremendous pressure to keep things afloat.”

As for the Princess of Wales, she is trying really hard to get better. “Her mother has been a huge help,” they revealed, adding that Kate’s “personal chauffeur and brought books and magazines for her to read during her convalescence.”

“Kate’s extremely keen to get back to work,” the insider concluded. “This has been one of the most challenging months for Kate as a royal, and she’s praying the fuss dies down as soon as possible.”

