Saturday, March 16, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'subtly' refute breakup rumors?

Melanie Walker
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made an appearance together amid breakup rumors.

The couple was seen covering their faces at an ice cream parlor as the Wonka actor wore a black mask that only showed his eyes while the Kylie Cosmetics mogul sported a cream-colored hoodie and did not face the camera.

Their outing comes amid fans trying to contemplate their relationship status as Kylie recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Her recent appearance without Timothée sparked the rumors even further that the couple's year-long relationship is over now.

Moreover, Kylie’s recent interview with the New York Times added more fuel to the fire when the reporter asked if her new "clean girl" fashion look was inspired by a break-up with a certain actor.

“I just don’t want to talk about personal things,” she replied.

The drama comes after a tipster told Life & Style that the couple is “serious” about each other as they do not see their relationship as a “fling.”

“They’re serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong. This isn’t some fling,” the source revealed in January.

