Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William

Lady Rose Hanbury has finally spoken out about her alleged affair with Prince William following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and photo controversy.

Rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Colbert said on the Tuesday, March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

According to claims, back in 2019, Prince William was reported to have cheated on Kate Middleton when reports of a fallout between the Princess of Wales and Rose emerged.

Now, according to Business Insider, as Kensington Palace has declined to comment, Hanbury, through her lawyers have dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers "the rumours are completely false."

Meanwhile, anti-monarchy group chief Graham Smith has also tweeted over the affair rumours, saying “It’s a rumour that’s persisted for several years. Someone usually in the know once told me there’s no evidence, but who knows? Would hardly be surprising if true.”


