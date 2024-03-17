 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton over genuine worry

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Meghan Markle has just reached out to Kate Middleton over fears regarding her mental and physical health.

Claims like this have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

The Scandals of the Royal Palaces author recently revealed that Meghan Markle has been working behind the scenes to reach out to Kate Middleton.

This is due to the fact that “She is genuinely worried about Kate’s health” given the procedure she just underwent.

However, despite this rumored olive branch, an expert recently stepped forward to offer their thoughts on Meghan’s bid and warned against hoping for any reconciliation.

According to OK! Magazine the expert, Jennie Bond admitted, “I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan — who spent such a very short time in the royal fold — as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support.”

“This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now.”

As of now the former actress has since sent “flowers” and “goodies” to the Princess of Wales in order to “cheer her up”, not to mention, the “gesture would be politely accepted.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Latifah surprised during the NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah surprised during the NAACP Image Awards
Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed

Baseless armchair detective work against Kate Middleton exposed
Jeremy Renner gushes over Robert Downey Jr.'s ‘heartwarming ways'

Jeremy Renner gushes over Robert Downey Jr.'s ‘heartwarming ways'
Kate Middleton's dehumanized critics brandished defamatory and cruel

Kate Middleton's dehumanized critics brandished defamatory and cruel
Kim Kardashian takes a playful jab at Kate Middleton's conundrum

Kim Kardashian takes a playful jab at Kate Middleton's conundrum
Amber Rose demands fair compensation from Kanye West

Amber Rose demands fair compensation from Kanye West

Shakira compares ex-Gerard Pique to THAT Harry Potter character

Shakira compares ex-Gerard Pique to THAT Harry Potter character
Jason Momoa spills the beans on 'Dune: Part 3'

Jason Momoa spills the beans on 'Dune: Part 3'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cannot wait to be ‘in love again'?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cannot wait to be ‘in love again'?
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'avoid limelight' on purpose: Insider spills why

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'avoid limelight' on purpose: Insider spills why
Brenda Song credits fiance Macaulay Culkin for her 'self-confidence'

Brenda Song credits fiance Macaulay Culkin for her 'self-confidence'
Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project

Carol Burnett taps Angelina Jolie for a major project