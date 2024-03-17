Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton over genuine worry

Meghan Markle has just reached out to Kate Middleton over fears regarding her mental and physical health.



Claims like this have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

The Scandals of the Royal Palaces author recently revealed that Meghan Markle has been working behind the scenes to reach out to Kate Middleton.

This is due to the fact that “She is genuinely worried about Kate’s health” given the procedure she just underwent.

However, despite this rumored olive branch, an expert recently stepped forward to offer their thoughts on Meghan’s bid and warned against hoping for any reconciliation.

According to OK! Magazine the expert, Jennie Bond admitted, “I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan — who spent such a very short time in the royal fold — as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support.”

“This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now.”

As of now the former actress has since sent “flowers” and “goodies” to the Princess of Wales in order to “cheer her up”, not to mention, the “gesture would be politely accepted.”