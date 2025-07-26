Ronnie Wood's ex-wife Jo breaks silence on divorce aftermath in raw confession

Jo Wood spills the truth about life after her ex-husband Ronnie

Jo Wood, ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, opened up about reclaiming her identity following their divorce.

For the unversed, the 70-year-old Model and TV personality married the 78-year-old English musician on January 2, 1985, and after 24 years of their marriage, they parted ways in 2011.

While having a conversation with The Times, Jo revealed how she picked herself back up after their heartbreaking divorce, claiming she was determined to prove she was not playing victim.

Explaining her stance, she said, “After Ronnie I found it's important to say to myself, ‘I'm not a victim, I can still enjoy a good life.’”

“When I was really brokenhearted I totally let myself go. I didn't shave my legs, I didn't shave anything. I was just miserable.” The Resurrection of Flo author noted.

Notably, Jo recently happened to meet Ronnie in a hotel in Barbados, where he was enjoying himself with his now-wife, Sally, and their twin daughters.

When the reporter asked about her unplanned encounter with her ex-husband, she quipped, “Like my Mum used to say about my Dad, seeing him was like putting on a comfy pair of old slippers.”

“The editor of my novel wanted more anger but I refused. The story is not about Ronnie but I do want to send out that message: you have to forgive. It sets you free. I didn't want to be bitter and angry. You realise that chapter of your life is over and the universe has something else for you. I forgave Ronnie years ago,” Jo stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple share two children, Leah and Tyrone, and she was also the stepmother to the Courtesy Call crooner’s son Jesse from his first marriage.