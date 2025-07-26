Mark Hamill reveals shocking reason for not retiring

'Long Walk' Mark Hamill on nearly deciding to retire from acting

Mark Hamill, who has been in Hollywood for over five decades, has recently spoken about nearly deciding to retire from acting.

While promoting his upcoming movie Long Walk in an interview with Variety, the 73-year-old actor candidly shared the reason for choosing not to retire from acting.

“I thought this stage in my career, I’d be spending more time with a metal detector, wandering around the beach, playing with the dogs in the backyard,” he began.

“I said to my agent, ‘You know what? I’m not motivated anymore. I think I’m gonna just sort of retire and just do voice over,’” the Star Wars actor added.

Revealing that his agent and his wife, Marilou York, rejected his decision, he told the outlet, “And the only people that rejected were my agent and my wife, because, you know, it’s good to have me out of the house.”

Meanwhile, he revealed what fans can expect from his role in Long Walk.

The Hollywood actor stars as the Major in the horror movie, which revolves around a dystopian near-future where 100 boys participate in a grueling annual walk contest and the winner grants any wish he desires.

Referring to his on-screen character, Mark Hamill concluded, “I said, ‘I know who this guy is: I’ve seen him firsthand’. I’d walk across the parking lot, seeing the officers putting these guys through their paces in blazing hot sun, and they were just brutal. Like if you vomit, they force you to eat it. It’s horrible.”

Long Walk is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2025.