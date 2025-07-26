Victoria Beckham prepares family for 'serious talks' amid Brooklyn rift

Victoria Beckham set to make big move amid Brooklyn feud

Victoria Beckham is reportedly trying to bring all her children together for some serious talks amid ongoing rift with the eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

As reported by Closer Magazine, the Fashion icon is set to make a major move to do some healing.

Amid the ongoing family rift, Victoria, wife of David Beckham, is planning a birthday bash for her middle son Romeo at their Cotswolds home in September.

The insider told the outlet, “Victoria’s still heartbroken.”

“She just wants her boys back together. They were always so close and she’s beside herself with worry over the way things have turned out,” they added.

The sources shared, “Romeo turns 23 in September, so she’s trying to bring everyone together in the Cotswolds around that time to celebrate.”

Adding, “Although it’s obviously important for the family to mark Romeo’s birthday, the main reason behind the get-together is to bring the family under one roof for some serious talks and healing. She’s insistent that this is a chance to finally end this now.”

It is worth mentioning that the David Beckham and Victoria’s family, including their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, have barely been seen together since Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in 2022.