 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Willie Nelson 75th album The Border: Everything we know
Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know

Willie Nelson is one of the most prolific artists in the genre of country music in the 21st century. The 90-year-old artist has just announced the release of his 75t studio album, The Border.

The Seven Spanish Angels crooner took to his official social media platforms to not only announce his upcoming album, but also release its title track on March 14, 2024.

Nelson’s song, The Border, was also featured in the list of “Fresh Music Friday” by the Academy of Country Music, on March 15, 2024.

The entire album, featuring ten different and original tracks, is set to be released on May 31, 2024, just a little more above than month after Nelson turns 91.

His ten tracks, including the four songs he co-wrote with his long time collaborator, Buddy Cannon, are: 

  • The Border
  • Once Upon A Yesterday
  • What If I’m Out Of My Mind
  • I Wrote This Song For You
  • Kiss Me When You’re Through
  • Many A Long And Lonesome Highway
  • Hank’s Guitar
  • Made In Texas
  • Nobody Knows Me Like You
  • 10. How Much Does It Cost

Willie Nelson’s The Border follows a series of successful musical endeavors by the artist that includes his 2022 album, A Beautiful Time and 2023’s I Don’t Know A Thing About Love.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian sends love to 'best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to 'best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday
Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3

Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3
Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'

Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'
Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for 'amazing' son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for 'amazing' son Rob Kardashian
Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award

Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award
Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry
Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73

Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73
Chris brown rants about being punished for abusing Rihanna 15 years ago

Chris brown rants about being punished for abusing Rihanna 15 years ago
Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery

Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery
Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic

Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic
Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco

Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco
Duchess Sophie subtle jab at Oprah Winfrey after bombshell Meghan Markle talk

Duchess Sophie subtle jab at Oprah Winfrey after bombshell Meghan Markle talk