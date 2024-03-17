Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know

Willie Nelson is one of the most prolific artists in the genre of country music in the 21st century. The 90-year-old artist has just announced the release of his 75t studio album, The Border.

The Seven Spanish Angels crooner took to his official social media platforms to not only announce his upcoming album, but also release its title track on March 14, 2024.

Nelson’s song, The Border, was also featured in the list of “Fresh Music Friday” by the Academy of Country Music, on March 15, 2024.

The entire album, featuring ten different and original tracks, is set to be released on May 31, 2024, just a little more above than month after Nelson turns 91.

His ten tracks, including the four songs he co-wrote with his long time collaborator, Buddy Cannon, are:

The Border

Once Upon A Yesterday

What If I’m Out Of My Mind

I Wrote This Song For You

Kiss Me When You’re Through

Many A Long And Lonesome Highway

Hank’s Guitar

Made In Texas

Nobody Knows Me Like You

10. How Much Does It Cost

Willie Nelson’s The Border follows a series of successful musical endeavors by the artist that includes his 2022 album, A Beautiful Time and 2023’s I Don’t Know A Thing About Love.