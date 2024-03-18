Sam Asghari opens up about having his own family after Britney Spears split

Sam Asghari still wants to have kids following his split from popstar Britney Spears, the former fitness trainer revealed while emphasizing about celebrating the past.



The aspiring actor and the Princess of Pop were very open about their wish of becoming parents when they were together before their short-lived marriage.

Spears even miscarried a baby in May 2022. They said in their statement, “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

In an interview with Life & Style, Asghari was asked if he wants to have a family within next 10 years, to which he replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

He went on to share tips to tackle breakup, saying, “Focus on yourself, focus on others as well. Give back.” Most important, though, “celebrate the past,” he added. “Don’t ever feel sad about [it].”

Recently, in an interview with People Magazine, Asghari reflected on his romance with Spears, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time.”

“And people grow apart and people move on,” he added, before explaining, “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

“I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” he said. “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”