David Guetta celebrates arrival of first baby boy with girlfriend Jessica Ledon

David Guetta and his girlfriend announced the birth of their first child via social media and the comment section is swarming with well wishes from friends and followers.

The 56-year-old French DJ and actress Jessica Ledon opted for a joint Instagram post to announce the arrival of their first baby boy alongside an adorable picture of the happy parents cuddling with their son sleeping on her chest.

“Love is in the air. Welcome Cyan”, they captioned the post.

Following that, David Guetta’s heartwarming news acted as a beacon and gathered DJs from around the world under one post.



Dutch DJ Tiësto and Norwegian DJ Kygo expressed their joy at the news and wrote, “I am so happy for you two!! Congrats brother!” and “Congrats buddy”.

Also, Dutch record producer Sam Feldt shared his congratulatory message while Ukranian DJ Miss Monique wrote, “Such an amazing news! Congratulations to you and your family David”.

British DJ MistaJam couldn’t be left out and chimed in his good wishes meanwhile Filipino DJ Laidback Luke expressed, “Man such timing, big congratulations to new life, much love”.

It is worth mentioning here that the When Love Takes Over hitmaker is also a dad to a 19-year-old son, Tim and a 16-year-old daughter, Angie, whom he shares with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.

Romance rumours with Jessica first emerged in 2015, a year after David and Lobé parted ways after 22 years of marriage due to incompatibility.