Monday, March 18, 2024
Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal

Monday, March 18, 2024

Han So-hee, a South Korean actress, is headed back to Korea alone after her dating controversy with Ryu Jun-yeol went viral.

The 27-year-old actress returned to Korea through Incheon airport following the widespread dating speculations regarding Ryu Jun-yeol.

According to reports, the online frenzy has affected the actress on an emotional level.

As per Kbizoom, an entertainment insider revealed, “Han So-hee will return through Incheon International Airport after completing her travel schedule tonight.”

“Han So-hee is returning with a heavy heart. It’s been heard that she’s going through a very difficult time.”, the source mentioned.

For those who haven’t explored the story, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol sparked dating rumours on March 15, when the pair was seen together in Hawaii. 

While both parties refrained from confirming the news at first, Ryu Jun-yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri’s cryptic Instagram post added fuel to the fire and set the Internet abuzz.

Following online commotion, Han So-hee cleared suspicions of a ‘transit relationship’ and admitted her relationship with the Reply 1988 actor.

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun also confirmed the news and made his return on 17th March. He reportedly changed his flight plans in light of the recent dating controversy and refrained from travelling with new girlfriend as planned.

