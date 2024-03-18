Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a years-long feud that started in 2014

Katy Perry has been accused of taking advantage of Taylor Swift’s friendship to revive her career.

Katy and Taylor had a public fallout when the Midnights hitmaker accused the Dark Horse singer of hiring some backup dancers that she was taking on her tour.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

The duo then buried the hatchet when Katy sent an actual olive branch to Taylor in 2018.

Fast forward to the present, the former American Idol judge was seen having a blast at one of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows along with Rita Ora.

However, an insider claims that the 39-year-old is just taking advantage of their friendship.

"Katy needs some positivity right now and publicly palling around with Taylor is an instant shot of adrenaline for her image," the tipster told the National Enquirer.

“Katy is turning into yesterday's news and she knows a shocking new friendship with Taylor could turn all of that around in a heartbeat," a source told the outlet.

They added, "People are saying she's even suggesting they do a song together. That would have Katy singing all the way to the bank!"