Ben Platt releases 'heartachingly sweet' song

Ben Platt just released a brand-new song, titled, Andrew earlier this week covering the themes of love and its fate.

The 30-year-old actor and singer launched his song alongside an official music video of the track, directed by Sam Wrench, who also directed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Andrew is one of the songs that will be featured in Platt’s third studio album, Honeymind, a name inspired from being in a "honey-like" state of being in love

"All the jagged thoughts and fears and anxieties in my brain are slowly smoothed out, until my mind is coated with warmth and sweetness," Platt said of the album in a press release.

The folk-genre oriented album’s first song, Andrew, revolves around the unrequited love Platt fosters for a straight man.



"You don't wanna kiss me, 'cause I'm not at all/Likе the girls in the posters that hang on your wall/What a timе wasting heartbreak to fall/For an Andrew," Platt sings in the video.

Ben Platt can be seen in the video with iridescent blue lighting being shed upon him and shots of a boy looking over at his crush who is busy in flirting with other girls.