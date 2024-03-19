 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Ariana Grande recently ignited rumors that Dalton Gomez cheated on her
Ariana Grande has finalized her divorce with Dalton Gomez after almost three years of marriage.

Ariana and Dalton separated more than a year ago, with the Fantasize singer filing for divorce in September and settling the terms of their divorce in October last year.

The duo had a pre-nuptial agreement which made their divorce proceedings simple. They also share no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split.

As per the terms, the Grammy winner will make a onetime payment of $1,250,000 to the real-estate broker. The pair will split the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, while Ariana will also pay up to $25,000 toward her ex-husband’s attorneys' fees.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement in December. They were married in a small ceremony at Ariana's home in Montecito in May.

Recently, lyrics of the 30-year-old’s song Eternal Sunshine ignited speculation that Dalton cheated on her.

She sang: “So now we play our separate scenes // Now, now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest // Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends.”

Not long after their split was made public, Ariana moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater who was married at the time. Slater then filed for divorce from his wife Jay in July. The SpongeBob SquarePants actor was with Jay for more than a decade. The couple were high-school sweethearts and share an infant son together. 

