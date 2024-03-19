 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi recently got candid about his former bandmate, Richie Sambora.

The musician, who is “still recovering” from his vocal surgery, sat down for an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, where he spilled the beans about his band’s upcoming docuseries.

"We're not in contact because he's not in the organization any longer," Jon disclosed in the chat before addressing “they interviewed Richie in London.”

“I wasn’t there. I had nothing to do with it,” he also mentioned.

With that being said, the 62-year-old star acknowledged, "Doesn't mean that there's not love forever.”

“But it's 11 years ago that he just didn't show up anymore," he explained before starting a new topic.

The admission comes after Jon touched on the possibility of his upcoming tour, “It is my desire to do a tour next year.”

“But I’m just still recovering from a major surgery,” he said at that time about his vocal chord medialization in 2022, which is a surgical treatment used to assist restore proper function to his voice.

