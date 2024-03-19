 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

Melanie Walker
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online
Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

Britney Spears was married thrice—all ended up in separation. On the contrary, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears's marriage is going on strong with her husband Jamie Watson as she celebrates her tenth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a throwback snap of her wedding in 2014.

"10 years of marriage is something to proud of……like, that’s a long time to tolerate someone’s bs. Yay, us,' she wrote followed by the date,'3•14•14."

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

In the meanwhile, Britney's ex-Sam Asghari recently opened up about the pair's marriage that ended in less than two years.

"I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]," he said.

The Iranin-born mode noted, “So I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other."

"That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

