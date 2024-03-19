 
King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

King Charles’ eldest niece, Zara Tindall, shares a very close bond with Her Majesty.

The monarch, as described by body language Judi James, has the "sweetest and most uncomplicated" with Zara.

Princess Anne, Zara’s mother also revealed earlier: "The baby made a rather sudden and positive arrival, and my brother thought Zara was an appropriate name."

Ms James also told Express.co.uk last year: "Unlike many of the people in the King’s life, Zara seems to treat her uncle with unfiltered fondness and he seems to respond in kind.

"Their public displays of affection (PDAs) are legendary and the body language signals suggest they are always led by Zara, who seems untroubled by protocol, status or even Charles’s customary avoidance of any touch rituals in public that go beyond a handshake,” she noted.

