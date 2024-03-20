 
menu

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond rumors
Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently spoke up about the rumors of him playing the next James Bond.

The British actor’s statement comes after an insider told The Sun that he will be following in Daniel Craig’s footsteps as 007.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” the source had claimed.

However, there is little to no truth to such reports, according to Aaron.

Speaking with Rolling Stone UK, the 33-year-old actor said that he will never be a part of the “pop culture studio film” machine.

When asked about the reports that he is in talks to become the next James Bond, Aaron replied, “I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever's drawn out for me, I can f****n' do better.”

His clarification comes after an insider close with the producers also told BBC that these are just “rampant speculations.”

“No truth in the rumors,” the source said while keeping the potential casting under wraps.

More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'

Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'
Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'

Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'
Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles
Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare
Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'

Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'
Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head

Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head
King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record

Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record
Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed
Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne

Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne