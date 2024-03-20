Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently spoke up about the rumors of him playing the next James Bond.

The British actor’s statement comes after an insider told The Sun that he will be following in Daniel Craig’s footsteps as 007.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” the source had claimed.

However, there is little to no truth to such reports, according to Aaron.

Speaking with Rolling Stone UK, the 33-year-old actor said that he will never be a part of the “pop culture studio film” machine.

When asked about the reports that he is in talks to become the next James Bond, Aaron replied, “I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever's drawn out for me, I can f****n' do better.”

His clarification comes after an insider close with the producers also told BBC that these are just “rampant speculations.”

“No truth in the rumors,” the source said while keeping the potential casting under wraps.