Dua Lipa gushes about Katy Perry

Levitating singer, Dua Lipa has just tugged at heart strings with her giddy reaction recollection of meeting with Katy Perry.

The singer revealed it all in an interview with Rolling Stone and explained that she once got a chance to dance on stage with Katy Perry when she was just 15.



“When I was 15 years old, I went to go see her at the Hammersmith Apollo in London," recalled Lipa.

“It was her California Dreams Tour, and she was bringing fans onstage, and I jumped onstage, and I danced,” she said.

The moment even got captured in a photo that fans shared on social media in the following years.

“There’s this embarrassing photo of me online, but I love her,” Dua said.

When Katy attended her concert at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018, it was an even bigger moment for Dua.

"That was a full-circle moment for me when she came to see my show at the Palladium”

Since then, Dua and Katy have become very close friends, “I love Katy! I am friends with Katy. I think she’s amazing,” said Dua.

Before concluding the interview Dua also admitted how honored she was to get Katy's seal of approval and explained, “To get the nod from someone like her, someone who I look up to, is really encouraging.”

This is not the first time Dua has gushed over Perry either. In the year 2023 while chatting with the same outlet Katy also spoke about her attending Dua’s Palladium show in 2018 and believed that she will become a star soon.

Katy said, “I remember even championing Dua because I was like, ‘Oh, this girl is going to be the next big girl pop star. She’s the it girl, and she’s coming’,” she said.

Katy once also admitted that she left her work early to attend Dua’s show, but no one knew Dua’s music at that time.

She recalled “It was the first season of me doing American Idol. I was like, I really need to get out of here by seven because I’m going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium. And my co-judge Luke Bryan was like, 'Who’s that?' I was like, 'Don’t worry, you’ll know her name'."