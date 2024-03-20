 
Sydney Sweeney wants to be Tom Cruise: Here's why

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Sydney Sweeney wants to be Tom Cruise: Here's why

It’s a well-known fact Tom Cruise does all of his stunts, despite the risk they carry. Similarly, Sydney Sweeney wants to follow that model.

In a chat with ET, the Euphoria actress expressed her ambitions to perform all of her stunts like the megastar.

“I wanna do all my stunts like Tom Cruise, I wanna do all of it, a thousand percent. I am such an adrenaline junkie, I would do all of that,” she said.

The remarks come on the heels of appreciation the actress received for her upcoming film Immaculate.

In the horror movie, the 26-year-old has filled in the shoes of a producer and an actor.

Observing Sydney’s dual role, many on the internet, applauded her commitment and hailed her as comparisons also drew to Margot Robbie.

"First of all, I love Margot. I think she's absolutely incredible and I hope I get to work with her one day," the actress said.

She continued, "There's no much negativity and hate online, so thank you for pointing out the positive."

