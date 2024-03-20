 
Jelly Roll reveals mouth 'reconstruction' surgery journey: Watch

By
Eloise Wells Morin
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Jelly Roll just underwent "reconstruction" on his teeth and his wife, Bunnie XO was there to document the process.

Bunnie took to her official TikTok account to upload a video she filmed of the surgery as the Save Me crooner has his 20-year-old veneers replaced.

"I'm at the practice getting all my teeth redone," Jelly Roll said in the video as his wife filmed him.

"I've had these same veneers for 20 years. I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s***," he explained.

"I'm getting complete mouth reconstructive surgery kinda," the 2023 CMA new artist of the year stated.

The Son of a Sinner singer explained how he felt a boost of confidence, saying, "I'm feeling great, man. I feel like I'm finally taking care of stuff."

"I want a pretty smile," he said. "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid. People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff – haha, b****!"

Jelly Roll explained in the video how the decision of this surgery stemmed from the fact that he used to get “picked on” for his teeth during his childhood.

