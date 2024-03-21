Shakira opens up about finding work life balance after Gerard Pique split

Shakira got candid about how her relationship with ex Gerard Pique was dragging her down while speaking of finding work-life balance post-split.



The Waka Waka revealed she had a “love-hate” relationship with her work while she was dating the former Barcelona footballer.

The singer said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she felt “guilt” while working as she used to leave her and Pique’s two kids behind at home.

"It was kind of like a sometimes a love-hate relationship because every time I had to be pulled into the studio to do my work, I failed," she shared.

"I felt that I was leaving my family unattended. There were times when I really didn't enjoy it. You know, I felt guilt. I felt torn,” the singer added.

However, things have changed for Shakira, she revealed, adding "even though, it's more challenging because now I'm in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much.”

“And I'm a single mother, I don't have a husband at home to help out with anything,” she continued. "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man.

"Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

Shakira is all set to release her 12th studio album and her first album in seven years, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), on March 22.