Michael Jackson's son files case against his grandmother

Michael Jackson’s youngest son named Blanket, filed legal documents against his grandmother Katherine and asked the court not to allow her to use Michael Jackson's estate money to fund an appeal in an ongoing legal fight.



Michael Jackson's family is fighting a legal battle against the executors of Jackson's estate for making a big transaction against their will according to the documents reviewed by the TMZ.

The publication reported it is not mentioned in the doc nor are the details pertaining to what the transaction was but according to recent reports it may be related to the deal made with Sony to sell Michael's half of the music catalog for $600 millions.

The court ruled out blanket and his grandmother's arguments opposing the deal, but Kathrine decided to appeal the ruling.

Here Michael Jackson's youngest son, being an heir does not want his father’s estate to pay Katherine's legal bill, and he also thinks the appeal has little to no benefits.

Furthermore, the TMZ reported that the executors of Michael's estate claimed Katherine receives a seven-figure allowance for the year.