Meghan Trainor set to rock first headlining tour in seven years

By
Melanie Walker
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Meghan Trainor ge­ars up to captivate fans, shattering her 7-ye­ar stage hiatus, bracing fans for an immersive journey of fiery vocals.

The Grammy-winning artist shines again after her album Timeless, her sixth studio release. Discussing with People magazine, she expressed joy for upcoming shows as she embarks on another journey.

When asked if she is ready to headline a tour after so long, she exclaimed, “I’m feeling fit. I’ve never been so fit”.

Notable to mention, Meghan tied the knot with the Spy Kids famed Daryl Sabara in December 2018, now parents to two sons.

“I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, okay?’ I want to train and eat clean and feel good when I’m dancing and singing. I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded”, she added.

For the unversed, the Made You Look hitmaker announced her sixth full-length studio album Timeless earlier this week, supported by the lead single Been Like This, guest starring T-Pain.

The excited mother of two is excited will mark a decade since the diamond-certified hit All About That Bass with a new album as she remarked, “I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family.”

The album is set to drop on Sabara’s birthday on June 14, along with a highly anticipated tour kicking off in September 2024. The 30-year-old artist is poised to make a triumphant return and amaze the audience with an electrifying performance infused with her signature style.

