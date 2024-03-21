 
menu

Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum
Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is soon to marry Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë Kravitz and the father-in-law has some sweet words for his future son-in-law.

Speaking on a new episode of daytime talk show Sherri, the 59-year-old gushed over the 21 Jump Street actor, saying, “He's a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship, as well.”

Noting, "We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."

Further explaining the nature of Channing, the Fly Away rocker said, “Like I said, he's very sweet, and it works,” noting, "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place."

In the meantime, Channing and Zoë have been reportedly dating since 2021. The pair, eventually, engaged two years later in October 2023.

Not to mention, the duo did a stint at 2017's The Lego Batman Movie as voice artists.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's celebrity status ridiculed for being smug and empty

Prince Harry's celebrity status ridiculed for being smug and empty
Drew Barrymore wants to end shame over what comes after marriage fail

Drew Barrymore wants to end shame over what comes after marriage fail
Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2

Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2
Dua Lipa reflects on an early rejection from singing

Dua Lipa reflects on an early rejection from singing
Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius' move

Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius' move
Piers Morgan pulls apart Kate Middleton's Mother Day's photo

Piers Morgan pulls apart Kate Middleton's Mother Day's photo
The Rock wins the internet over a sweet gesture

The Rock wins the internet over a sweet gesture
Britney Spears loses major film role to ‘perfect' actress

Britney Spears loses major film role to ‘perfect' actress
Meghan Markle to share portraits with Archie, Lilibet amid Kate's photoshop row

Meghan Markle to share portraits with Archie, Lilibet amid Kate's photoshop row
'Peaky Blinders' creator talks Cillian Murphy casting for This feature film

'Peaky Blinders' creator talks Cillian Murphy casting for This feature film
‘Angry' Prince William has ‘learned the hard way' social media can't be controlled video

‘Angry' Prince William has ‘learned the hard way' social media can't be controlled