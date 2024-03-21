Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is soon to marry Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë Kravitz and the father-in-law has some sweet words for his future son-in-law.



Speaking on a new episode of daytime talk show Sherri, the 59-year-old gushed over the 21 Jump Street actor, saying, “He's a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship, as well.”

Noting, "We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."

Further explaining the nature of Channing, the Fly Away rocker said, “Like I said, he's very sweet, and it works,” noting, "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place."

In the meantime, Channing and Zoë have been reportedly dating since 2021. The pair, eventually, engaged two years later in October 2023.

Not to mention, the duo did a stint at 2017's The Lego Batman Movie as voice artists.