Photo: Kanye West's ‘secret tactic' to ‘take revenge on' Kim Kardashian exposed

Kanye West is reportedly planning revenge on Kim Kardashian with the help of his new wife, Bianca Censori.

As fans will know, before tying the knot with the Australian muse, Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids.

Now, a new report by The Sun claims that the 46-year-old Kanye is ‘jealous’ of his former wife’s success and especially her shapewear brand SKIMS.

The insider also declared that through Bianca’s x-rated outing, the musician is yearning to make a name in the shapewear industry.

"Kanye is seething about how successful SKIMS is,” shared the source.

“He wants to take Kim on with his own brand, but wants it to be riskier, sexier and make more money than SKIMS,” they added.

The insider even mentioned, "He’s putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test - she’s his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it’ll sell out.

Wrapping up the topic, they observed, "That’s why he’s parading her around in these outfits to take revenge on Kim."