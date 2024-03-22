 
Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton has been declared tougher than Meghan Markle by an expert
Kate Middleton has been dubbed “tougher” than her sister-in-law Meghan Markle at handling rumors and backlash.

This comes as Kate is going through a challenging period amid her recovery from abdominal surgery and rumors around her health and whereabouts.

Royal author Tom Quinn has praised the Princess of Wales’ grit when it comes to rumors. "Kate is much better at absorbing the punches than Meghan,” he told The Mirror.

“Meghan always seemed like she was the tough feisty woman but actually Kate in many ways is tougher. Meghan screams and shouts while Kate, at least till now, has taken it all in her stride,” he added.

Princess Kate has remained silent amid the global rumors around her health and even her marriage with the Prince of Wales.

Meghan, on the other hand, has a history of responding to rumors and criticism. Earlier this year, the Sussexes said they "will not be broken" by the scrutiny they faced at the start of the new year, which was termed a “make or break” year for them.

"Kate's recent operation and suspiciously lengthy period of recuperation has as much to do with the stress of being a Royal for a long period – with all the self-control that demands - as it does with the seriousness of her surgery,” Quinn explained.

“She's definitely taken more time out than was strictly necessary - she simply needs a break from being the focus of so much attention while trying to lead a private life with her children," he concluded. 

