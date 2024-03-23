 
menu

Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll just reminisced the 2023 CMT Music Awards, where he bagged all three trophies in the categories he was nominated for.

The Son of a Sinner crooner took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him hyping up the upcoming CMT Music Awards for this year with throwback clips and a monologue of his own.

“Do ya’ll remember the CMT Awards last year?” the artist asked as the video showcased the moment of Jelly Roll being announced as the winner.

“I’ll never forget it baby!” he exclaimed.

As the singer recalled how he won all three awards in the categories he received a nod in, Jelly Roll continued, “I don’t know if ya’ll remember all the details from it but let me just give you the highlights. We went three for three. We won all three awards.”

“We introduced the world to Need A Favour, that night,” he said of the live performance he held that night of the aforementioned song.

As Jelly Roll continued explaining he it was the first award show he was invited to, he expressed his excitement as the Save Me crooner said, “We are back up for three awards again baby!”

Jelly Roll concluded his video informing fans of the voting system for the awards and encouraged them to express their opinions this year too, which would, hopefully, result in the artist’s win again.

More From Entertainment:

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'
Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track

Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track
Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer

Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer
Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show

Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son
Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN

Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN
Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'

Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'
Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction

Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction
Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show

Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show
Megan Fox, MGK ‘can't stay away from each other': 'It's very toxic'

Megan Fox, MGK ‘can't stay away from each other': 'It's very toxic'