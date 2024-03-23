Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll just reminisced the 2023 CMT Music Awards, where he bagged all three trophies in the categories he was nominated for.

The Son of a Sinner crooner took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him hyping up the upcoming CMT Music Awards for this year with throwback clips and a monologue of his own.

“Do ya’ll remember the CMT Awards last year?” the artist asked as the video showcased the moment of Jelly Roll being announced as the winner.

“I’ll never forget it baby!” he exclaimed.

As the singer recalled how he won all three awards in the categories he received a nod in, Jelly Roll continued, “I don’t know if ya’ll remember all the details from it but let me just give you the highlights. We went three for three. We won all three awards.”



“We introduced the world to Need A Favour, that night,” he said of the live performance he held that night of the aforementioned song.

As Jelly Roll continued explaining he it was the first award show he was invited to, he expressed his excitement as the Save Me crooner said, “We are back up for three awards again baby!”

Jelly Roll concluded his video informing fans of the voting system for the awards and encouraged them to express their opinions this year too, which would, hopefully, result in the artist’s win again.