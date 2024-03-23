Photo: Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction

Ozzy Osbourne seemingly always wants to keep creating music.

The metal singer sat down for a confessional with Rolling Stone, where he promoted his new song with Billy Morrison, Crack Cocaine.

In this conversation, Ozzy claimed, “I’ve always gotta be doing something, or it drives me crazy.”

“I’ve got a haunted head,” he also added.

He then mentioned, “I’m waiting for [producer] Andrew Watt to give me a call.”

“He’s been working with Lady Gaga. I’m dying to make more music,” the legendary singer added.

Later in the chat, the singer also weighed in on his expected induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist.

Discussing the nomination, Ozzy said, “It’s an honour that I’m nominated, but I’m not expecting to get in.”

Talking about the other nominees, the husband of Sharon Osbourne said, “There’s Mariah Carey, there’s Cher, Lenny Kravitz. I’m up against some serious people.”

In conclusion, he remarked, “If I get in, I get in. If I don’t, I don’t.”