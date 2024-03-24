 
Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal discussed his raw experience of working with Conor McGregor in Road House.

The 43-year-old actor talked about his recent Prime Video action movie in which he played the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer for a bar in the Florida Keys, alongside the real-life boxer.

In conversation with the Daily Telegraph, Jake revealed that Connor accidentally punched him in the face a bunch of times while filming.

“Oftentimes people want to know if he hit me and he did by mistake a couple times. But I did to him too. I mean, it really had no effect on him,” he added.

However, getting hit by a professional fighter is a “quite memorable” experience, according to Jake.

“It was quite a shock and definitely something in my career that I will always hold with me, that I was actually hit in the face by Mr McGregor. He was really apologetic though,” he recalled.

Previously, Jake also revealed the strict diet regimen that he had been following for the movie.

“If you really look. I don't eat tacos. You see me take the plate and I say thank you and then the scene cuts you never actually see me take a mouthful. I was on a strict regimen, one chip would have done the whole thing,” he shared during an appearance on The Morning.

