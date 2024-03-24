 
Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

file footage

Gwen Stefani quashed any rumors of trouble in paradise with her surprise appearance on Blake Shelton's tour.

Gwen and Blake have been surrounded by rumors of a split since the end of last year, when the former No Doubt singer spent New Year’s Eve away from her husband.


Since then, the couple has done their best to put the rumors to rest. Most recently, Gwen took to Instagram to share the video of her surprising the audience at the the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Friday.

In the one-minute clip, the show brought down the lights as fans cheered and Blake's voice could be heard on stage.

In the short video, the 54-year-old walked on the stage from backstage, with the crowd erupting into screams. Blake too seemed surprised as he covered his mouth with his hand.

Gwen sported green pants and a matching crop top for the performance, which began with her hit Don't Speak.

The Rich Girl singer has been posting loads of snaps and cute videos with her husband. She recently shared a loved-up behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the making of her upcoming music video for her single, Purple Irises, with Blake.

