Frankie Muniz breaks silence on his experiences as a child star

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Frankie Muniz, the child star of FOX's sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, recently shed light on his thoughts about being a child star, as well as his hopes for his 3-year-old son, Mauz.

The former child actor explained why he doesn’t think for his son, Mauz, to follow in his footsteps and pursue acting.

"I would never let my kid go into the business," the 38-year-old began by telling the Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.TV in a video released March 24.

"And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

"And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection," the former child star added.

Muniz also teased the reboot of Malcolm in the Middle in the video.

The former child star, who shares his son with wife Paige, still works as an actor and is also a NASCAR driver.

For those unversed Malcolm in the Middle is an American sitcom with seven seasons premiered from 2000 to 2006 and Muniz played the main character.

