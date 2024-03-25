 
Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?

Web Desk
Monday, March 25, 2024

It seems the possibility of a Barbie sequel starring Ryan Gosling raises a little higher after the director Greta Gerwig said she is down for the next part.

Speaking at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the noted filmmaker expressed willingness to do the second installment, "I want to do it."

In line with her excited nod, Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy likewise added her hopeful comments in the frenzy of Barbie's future.

She continued, “Love to make a sequel to the box office blockbuster Barbie after the original movie “ignited audiences around the world.”

In the wake of groundbreaking success, the producer shared she often discussed with Greta the new exploration of the Mattel doll character.

It may be noted that exciting updates about the sequel came out in a recent time. To take a hint from Ryan's previous comments—they highlighted extreme uncertainty about the sequel.

"Oh, I'm not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing," the Oscar-nominee replied after a fan asked about the sequel of Barbie.

However, the 43-year-old teased, "Can it be a husky Ken?" noting, "Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?"

