Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence

Rebel Wilson just revealed who has been allegedly threatening her to prevent the publication of her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Few days ago, the Australian actress called out a ‘massive a******’, whom she had previously worked with, in an Instagram post.

She added that the unidentified personality allegedly sent her threats after she revealed she has dedicated a whole chapter to him in her memoir.

Now, in a new story on the photo sharing app, the Isn’t It Romantic actress disclosed the name of the said actor.

She wrote, “I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sasha Baron Cohen.”

It is pertinent to note here that the 44-year-old actress has worked with Cohen in The Brothers Grimsby in 2016.

Speaking on a radio show in 2014, the mother-of-one admitted to being ‘harassed’ by him on set as he pressured her to film an explicit scene.

For those unversed, Rebel Rising is slated for release on April 2, 2024, and focuses on Wilson’s journey to success in Hollywood.