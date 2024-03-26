Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse step out with newborn baby: Watch video

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first baby together

Robert and Suki were snapped when they stepped out for a family stroll, with the Twilight star pushing a light pink pram.

The duo looked to be in high spirits, sporting chic attire. Suki seemed healthy, dressed in a long black coat and shades.





Suki first shared her pregnancy news with fans at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November.

“I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on,” she said as she moved the outer layer of dress out of the way to display her baby bump.

The couple, who’ve been together for five years now and are reportedly engaged to be married.

“They both want to be married. It's important for them” a source told People recently. They added that Robert “can't wait to be a dad” and “feels very lucky.”

“He's so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible,” added the source.

Engagement reports began making rounds when the Daisy Jones & The Six actress stepped out wearing a Toi et Moi diamond ring in December. The ring was estimated to cost around $330,000.

Neil Dutta, Managing Director of wedding and engagement ring specialists, Angelic Diamonds then confirmed it by stating: “Congratulations to Robert Pattison and Suki Waterhouse on their engagement.

“Suki debuted a bespoke Toi et Moi engagement ring, worth $330,000. The ring features a 2.5ct princess-cut diamond alongside a 2.5ct pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond pavé platinum band.”