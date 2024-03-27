 
Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Zayn Malik has expressed his utmost desire to collaborate with Grammy award winner Miley Cyrus in the future.

The One Direction alum recently chatted with his fans on live streaming platform Stationhead, where he also spoke about a potential song with Miley.

"I’d like to do a collaboration with her," he said in a Monday chat.

Malik continued: "I like her recent music a lot. She’s got a sick voice."

The singer, who is currently set to release new album, Room Under the Stairs, says he has opted for a genre that is mastered by Miley.

He shared: "I think we could do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like."

He then proposed: "Miley, if you hear this, and you’re interested, I’m here. Let's do something."

Malik’s new album is out on May 17.

