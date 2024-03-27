Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer

Kate Middleton is heavily relying on younger sister, Pippa Middleton, amid her cancer diagnosis.



The Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is taking chemotherapy for her condition, is leaning on Pippa for support.

In a previous interview with NBC, Pippa fondly spoke about her brave sister and the responsibilities that are on her shoulder.

She said: "I mean, obviously she has pressures that she's taken on and things. But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. We have a very normal, sisterly relationship. We're very close. And, you know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things."

Speaking about the sisters’ bond, royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together," Jennie said. "In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."