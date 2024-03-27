 
menu

Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Kate Middleton is heavily relying on younger sister, Pippa Middleton, amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is taking chemotherapy for her condition, is leaning on Pippa for support.

In a previous interview with NBC, Pippa fondly spoke about her brave sister and the responsibilities that are on her shoulder.

She said: "I mean, obviously she has pressures that she's taken on and things. But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. We have a very normal, sisterly relationship. We're very close. And, you know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things."

Speaking about the sisters’ bond, royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together," Jennie said. "In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off

Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off
Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'

Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'
Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom

Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom
Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why
Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May

Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caused ‘problem' over Kate Middleton cancer reveal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caused ‘problem' over Kate Middleton cancer reveal
Meghan Markle never ‘original factor' for Prince Harry, William rift

Meghan Markle never ‘original factor' for Prince Harry, William rift
‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic

‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic
Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action video

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action