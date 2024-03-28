 
Prince Harry ‘pressured' to have ‘vague' royal role for face saving

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly trying to keep his relationship with the Royals intact.

The Duke of Sussex is supposedly forced by his wife, Meghan Markle, to reclaim his spot in the Royal Family for the sake of their upcoming ventures.

In a conversation with Mirror, author Tom Quinn said: "Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures. Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere.”

The writer then went onto compare Harry with King Edward VIII who abdicated for the sake of lover Wallis Simpson.

He added: "Even Edward VIII, after the abdication, was given a few minor roles. And Harry will be aware of that."

“There’s a real danger that Harry will feel lost – just as Edward VIII felt lost when things had cooled with Mrs Simpson,” he noted.

The author opined: "That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be. But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen."

