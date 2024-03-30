 
King Charles' funeral plans already set in motion: Insider

By
Web Desk
March 30, 2024

King Charles' funeral plans already set in motion: Insider

King Charles’ cancer has already prompted the palace to plan the forthcoming grim protocol.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, plans for the funeral of the ruling monarch are already set in motion after he was diagnosed with cancer in January.

They further claim that his funeral procession will be named "Operation Menai Bridge," much like his mother Queen Elizabeth’s ceremony which was dubbed as "Operation London Bridge."

As his cancer progressed, royal insiders shared more details about Charles’ final resting plans which are of “timely prioritization.”

“It’s a fairly common thing to do among the British royalty, but in Charles’ case expediency is necessary. Some courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” they stated.

According to the tipster, “Operation Menai Bridge” includes transferring Charles' body from the throne room at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Nine days later, there will be an official funeral and he'll probably be laid to rest at Windsor Castle's royal vault.

“It will have all the pomp and circumstance befitting a British monarch,” the source added.

The update comes after it was revealed that Charles has been given only two more years to live.

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” an insider previously shared.

