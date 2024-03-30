Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry

file footage

Lizzo has been receiving an outpouring of love and appreciation from fans and celebrity friends alike after she announced that she’s quitting the music industry.

Lizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to open up about the backlash she’s received for her weight and during the case brought against her by her ex back-up dancers.

The About Damn Time hitmaker wrote that she’s “tired of getting dragged by everyone” and being the “punchline” of jokes “because of how I look.”

Fans and friends took to the comments to remind the singer that she’s “deeply loved.”

Paris Hilton wrote: “We love you queen,” while Destiny Child singer Letoya Luckett commented: “You are deeply loved.”

Todrick Hall also joined in, writing, “I know it's hard but you inspire so many people! The art you make changes and saves lives. Sending you so much love.”

Queen Latifah asserted: “F that do you” while Azealia Banks wrote a detailed message to Lizzo, telling her to “change the narrative.”

She wrote: “I took back my criticism of you because it definitely clicked in my mind that I definitely wasn’t getting my point about the ways in which insidious people in corporate culture where positioning you to push demeaning initiatives, but sis…… your handle is “lizzo be eating,” ….

“You’re a beautiful girl, with a handle on music theory, Grammy awards and tons of success, just change the narrative and go high brow philharmonic on these h**s and collab with ryuchi sakamoto,” she added.