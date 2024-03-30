 
Prince William proves to be doting husband to cancer stricken Kate Middleton

March 30, 2024

File Footage

Prince William is proving to a doting husband to his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, by not letting his feel isolated during this challenging period of their lives.

The Prince of Wales is said to be going to great lengths to support Kate while also looking after the couple’s three kids, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking with People Magazine, a source revealed that William "doesn’t let Kate feel isolated" as she gets preventative chemo therapy.

Hailing the future King, the source said, "He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her.”

"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all,” the insider added.

They went on to add, "The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."

The couple has decided to spend some time away from the spotlight as they will be going away on Easter holiday to their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

"It is a particular time in their lives, and I know their priority will be to look after each other. His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait."

