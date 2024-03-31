 
menu

Prince Harry upset as Prince William realises Camilla is not ‘monster'

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Prince Harry is growing suspicious over brother Prince William’s deepened bond with Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex, who is living away from his family in the UK, does not like William leaning into their step mother during the Royal Family health crisis.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "He [Harry] really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal. He was shocked when William realised that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman."

Mr Quinn added: "She is exceptionally good at listening with a sympathetic ear and William has definitely warmed to that. Harry on the other hand sees this as one more example of William letting the side down – for Harry things have never moved on really since his mother died."

He then touched upon Harry and Camilla’s rift; noting: "For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is.

"It’s all very sad, but shows that the huge geographical divide between the brothers – Harry in America, William in London – has become a physical manifestation of their emotional separation,” he reveals.

More From Entertainment:

Diddy's son Christian 'King' breaks cover after arrest

Diddy's son Christian 'King' breaks cover after arrest
King Charles ‘has to listen to doctors' despite cancer ‘frustration'

King Charles ‘has to listen to doctors' despite cancer ‘frustration'

Prince Harry loses Royal status as Americans view him as ‘just a dude'

Prince Harry loses Royal status as Americans view him as ‘just a dude'
Selena Gomez cheers on Steven Martin's new documentary: 'Truly an icon'

Selena Gomez cheers on Steven Martin's new documentary: 'Truly an icon'
Prince William proves to be doting husband to cancer stricken Kate Middleton video

Prince William proves to be doting husband to cancer stricken Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to be ‘relatable' to bring back popularity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to be ‘relatable' to bring back popularity
Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova breakup was incited by her ex: Insider

Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova breakup was incited by her ex: Insider
Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider video

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided video

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided
Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry video

Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside
William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan