Prince Harry upset as Prince William realises Camilla is not ‘monster'

Prince Harry is growing suspicious over brother Prince William’s deepened bond with Queen Camilla.



The Duke of Sussex, who is living away from his family in the UK, does not like William leaning into their step mother during the Royal Family health crisis.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "He [Harry] really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal. He was shocked when William realised that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman."

Mr Quinn added: "She is exceptionally good at listening with a sympathetic ear and William has definitely warmed to that. Harry on the other hand sees this as one more example of William letting the side down – for Harry things have never moved on really since his mother died."

He then touched upon Harry and Camilla’s rift; noting: "For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is.

"It’s all very sad, but shows that the huge geographical divide between the brothers – Harry in America, William in London – has become a physical manifestation of their emotional separation,” he reveals.