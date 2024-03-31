 
Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition

March 31, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly upset that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will miss out on the royal celebration of Easter.

Since the Duke of Sussex lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, they usually don’t attend traditional royal celebrations around holidays like Christmas and Easter.

Royal author Tom Quinn says Harry will be upset because his children will miss out on the traditional holiday celebration and getting to bond with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“The Royal Family traditionally meet on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George’s Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb," Tom told The Mirror.

Cancer stricken King Charles is expected to lead the service this year alongside Queen Camilla. Meanwhile, Princess Kate also receives treatment for cancer.

"Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period. But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterward,” he added.

Tom noted that the tradition dates back to Queen Victoria, adding: "And of course it would’ve given Archie and Lilibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this and Harry will feel it keenly."

