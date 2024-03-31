 
Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle

March 31, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been hit with a warning of the utmost urgency regarding her finances and lavish spending.

All of this has been highlighted by a public relations expert from Press Box PR, named Lynn Carratt.

She dished on all her thoughts while speaking to The Mirror.

During the course of that conversation, she began by highlighting bouts of hypocrisy as well as championing initiatives that allegedly don’t align.

In light of that, the expert issued some advice of the couple, and it featured a trimming of their spending habits, to align with their messages of reliability.

“If Meghan and Harry are set on building their popularity up, there needs to be some consistency and authenticity running across their brand as a couple,” she initially started by saying.

“They need to become more relatable to the British public, Meghan could consider toning down her use of designer labels and opting for frugal options, like Kate.”

Not to mention, “Showing herself as a normal working mum who is facing the same challenges as others would also help.”

She also went on to highlight how the public often tends to dislike the “hypocrisy of the couple showing off their privileged life”.

This is especially true considering the fact that they try to showcase relatability all while using private jets and “campaigning for climate change,” Ms Carratt also added before signing off.

