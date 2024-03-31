 
Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, celebrated a fun Easter holiday on yacht with their kids Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

On Sunday, the beloved couple took to Instagram to share photos from the special Easter holiday.

Victoria's post featured series of photos showcasing the family wearing bunny ears headbands.

The first photo was of Victoria and David relaxing on the yacht, meanwhile, in the next image the whole family posed together.

Then, there was a cute picture of Victoria and Nicola together, followed by a shot of Harper and Brooklyn with David Beckham.

However, the last photo showcased Brooklyn, Cruz and David laughing together.

Acknowledging the absence of Romeo Beckham from the trip, Victoria wrote in caption, "Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx "

On the other hand, David's Instagram post include throwback photos of kids from their childhood alongside the pictures from yacht.

The first yacht photo was of him and Victoria chilling, followed by throwback pictures of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper as kids.

"Happy Easter from us all," David simply wrote in caption.

