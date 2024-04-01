Royal experts react to King Charles Easter Sunday service appearance, walkabout

Royal experts react to Easter Sunday service appearance, walkabout

Royal experts have expressed their views over King Charles Easter Sunday service appearance followed by a walkabout amid his cancer treatment.



Royal expert Afua Hagan told BBC News: "This definitely looks like he is ramping up on those royal duties. He is fulfilling his constitutional function for the whole time he has had this diagnosis."

Hagan further said: "It was definitely encouraging to see him in a room full of more people taking on what will be a lengthy engagement. All these little steps are a positive sign".

According to Daily Express UK, another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams commended the King’s attendance on Easter Sunday saying: “What made it particularly memorable was his surprise walkabout, which was a delightful touch and indicated that things are heading in the right direction.”

The royal commentator continued: “What was particularly significant was how well the King looked, especially when greeting members of the public.”

Angela Levin, royal expert and major critic to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, also took to X, formerly Twitter handle, saying: “Wonderful to see King Charles arriving for prayers at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. He looks so much healthier than he did in the photograph for Maundy Thursday.”



